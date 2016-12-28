City contracts out to clean up books Grand Coulee is hiring an outside source to help the city reconcile its finances. The city council approved the hiring of an outside contractor to do the “reconciliation of city financial software system to city bank accounts to assure accuracy...

Golf course trees down Grant County Port District 7, which runs Banks Lake Golf Course, has cut down a number of cottonwood trees at the course. The decision was made earlier this year because roots from the trees were...

Game bird program ending The POWER program to feed game birds in the winter will soon end. Lack of “manpower” is finally catching up to the longtime program by POWER (Promoters of Wildlife and Environmental Resources). Carl Russell, longtime president of the...

Fire department pay change The city of Grand Coulee is changing the way it pays for training for its volunteer fire department personnel. The council has agreed to pay the fire department a fixed monthly fee instead of payment on the number of members who show up for...

Newsbriefs School enrollment up The average enrollment at Lake Roosevelt Schools for December was 714, according to school officials. The district had budgeted for an average of 690 for this school year. Street carts still being considered The Grand Coulee...